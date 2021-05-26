Marnifesto: take a deep dive into the Marni universe
An ongoing collaboration between Marni and a community of creatives. Marni’s Marnifesto was founded by Francesco Risso and Babak Radboy in 2020, as an alternative to the SS21 catwalk show. It soon evolved into a whole new way of working for the brand; one that shares the making process with a community of creatives. In partnership with Dazed and AnOther, the project continues through a series of short films, articles, and collaborative content. From Yves Tumor throwing a ‘happening’ in Los Angeles, to Crystal Rasmussen performing an impromptu piano piece dressed head-to-toe in Marni, welcome to Marnifesto.www.nuevoculture.com