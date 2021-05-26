Cancel
Construction

Construction Consultancy Announces Merger

high-profile.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston – Cumming, an international project management and cost consultancy, announced that Boston-based Fort Point Project Management has merged with the firm to expand its life sciences capabilities nationwide. By adding one of Boston’s independent project management firms, Cumming will be able to continue to expand its Northeast presence with...

www.high-profile.com
#Design#Construction Management#Venture Capital Funding#Management Software#Cost Management#Fort Point#Merger#Healthcare Sectors#Implementation#Major Universities#Utilization Studies#Client#Nationwide#Life Sciences#President#Boston
Crowley, TXMySanAntonio

Powerhouse Acquires Exterior Services Management Company DENTCO

CROWLEY, Texas (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Powerhouse, a national construction, facilities maintenance and rollout service provider, today announced it has acquired DENTCO®, a national exterior services provider headquartered in DeWitt, Michigan. The 44-year-old company offers a complete suite of all-season property management solutions addressing Exterior Services issues for active as well as idle facilities. This deal is Powerhouse’s second major transaction resulting in it becoming one of the four largest national managed services companies in the exterior space. As a result of the partnership, all Powerhouse Exterior Services Management (ESM) programs will be powered by DENTCO, which will retain its current leadership and 175 employees—making Powerhouse’s total employee base more than 900 people nationwide servicing more than 125,000 project locations annually.
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Carlisle Companies Announces Construction Of New TPO Manufacturing Line

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - Get Report announced today that construction has begun on Carlisle Construction Materials' (CCM) sixth TPO manufacturing line, which will produce the commercial roofing industry's first 16-foot-wide TPO membranes. Located in Carlisle, PA, the new line will add to CCM's industry-leading production capacity with the widest TPO sheets on the market. Consistent with Carlisle's Vision 2025 strategy to invest in high-returning businesses, the new TPO line will support organic growth initiatives and also create jobs for the city of Carlisle and surrounding communities. The new line will begin production in early 2022.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Celonis raises $1B to meet industrywide demand for execution management

(Reuters) — Germany-based software company Celonis has raised $1 billion from investors to give the company a post-fundraising valuation of more than $11 billion, extending a record-stretching series of mega funding rounds by German technology startups. Munich-based Celonis, founded a decade ago, has consistently doubled revenue from year to year...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sphere 3D (ANY) Announces Merger Agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company" or "Sphere 3D"), a company delivering containerization, virtualization and data management solutions announces that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon"), a privately-held company focused on the mining of bitcoin using renewable energy. Upon completion of the merger, the Company will change its name to Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.
Businesssuasnews.com

Aerodyne and Dron-e Collaborate to Explore USD900 million Italian asset inspection market

Aerodyne Group, a top-tier DT3 (Drone Tech, Data Tech, and Digital Transformation) drone-based enterprise solutions provider and Easy City Srl (known as Dron-e) announced a collaboration to offer global Drone-as-a-Service (Daas) and. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in the Italian asset inspection market) for infrastructure maintenance and agriculture (service offerings). This strategic...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Swimlane Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, provider of the industry’s leading security automation platform, today announced three appointments to the leadership team: Tony Thompson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Charles Constanti as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and David Anthony as SVP Customer Experience. Each new hire brings decades of experience to Swimlane, and will play a critical role in elevating the company’s brand, ensuring customer success and maximizing the value organizations achieve with the Swimlane platform.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Aon announces major US business sale ahead of mega-merger

Global broking giant Aon has today revealed it has signed agreements to sell its US retirement business to Aquiline and its Aon Retiree Health Exchange™ business to Alight for a total gross consideration of $1.4 billion. In a Press release, Aon noted that the transactions provide further momentum on the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Community Bankers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ESXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) - Get Report to United Bankshares, Inc. is fair to Community Bankers shareholders. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3173 United shares for each share of Community Bankers they own.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Two Banks With Wilmington Market Presence Announce Merger Plans

Two North Carolina-based banks with locations in the Wilmington market announced a definitive merger agreement Tuesday. First Bancorp, the parent of First Bank, will acquire Select Bancorp, the parent of Select Bank and Trust Co., in an all-stock transaction with a total current value of $314.3 million, according to a news release.
Businessdowntownmadison.org

Old National and First Midwest Announce Merger to Create Premier Midwestern Bank

Old National announced their intent to partner with Chicago-based First Midwest Bank. A true merger of equals, this transaction will significantly enhance ONB’s organizational scale and their ability to serve their clients and strengthen and support their communities. With nearly 270 combined years of service and a shared commitment to Midwestern values, both ONB and First Midwest are driven by a client-centric approach to banking, an unwavering commitment to community and a strong focus on corporate social responsibility. Old National Bank name will be retained and Jim Ryan will remain CEO. The transaction is expected to close late in 2021 or early 2022. For the full announcement, click here.
BusinessTimes Union

Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Crexendo Announces Closure of NetSapiens Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it has closed its previously announced merger with NetSapiens, Inc. The merger was supported by over 99% of voting Crexendo shareholders and 100% of the NetSapiens shareholders. The transaction was valued at approximately $50 million, consisting of $10 million in cash, and approximately $40 million in common stock and stock options. In connection with the closing of the Merger, the Company issued 3,097,309 shares of the Company's common stock valued at $6.19 per share for common stock consideration of approximately $19.2 million, and 4,482,328 options under the Crexendo, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with an aggregate value of $22.1 million, net of the aggregate exercise price of $5.6 million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Alta Resources Announces Expansion Into The Newly Constructed GLAS Tower

MANILA, Philippines, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Resources Corp., a global customer service outsourcing company supporting Fortune 500 companies, is expanding into the newly constructed state-of-the-art GLAS Tower building in Metro Manila. Alta Resources is planning its expansion into the GLAS Tower in Q3 of this year. "We continue...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Announces Intent To Acquire Leading EPM Solutions Consulting Company Nell’armonia

Acquisition would strengthen Accenture’s position in the EPM market, leveraging cloud innovation and the power of data to help clients navigate digital transformation. Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Nell’Armonia, a leading consulting and technology company specialized in enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, headquartered in Paris, France. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
Businessaithority.com

Genoox Accelerates Genomic Data Community Platform Expansion With $8 Million Round and Appointment of New Board Chair

Genoox, the world’s first community-driven genomic data platform, announced that it has raised $8 million in a round led by IN Venture, a Sumitomo Corporation backed venture fund, with participation from Infinity Medical and existing investors Inimiti, Glilot Capital and Triventures. The new investment will enable the company to expand its community of genetic professional users, reaching over 1500 healthcare organizations today, enhancing the network effect created by sharing genetic insights on the Genoox platform.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.