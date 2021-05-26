Construction Consultancy Announces Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it has closed its previously announced merger with NetSapiens, Inc. The merger was supported by over 99% of voting Crexendo shareholders and 100% of the NetSapiens shareholders. The transaction was valued at approximately $50 million, consisting of $10 million in cash, and approximately $40 million in common stock and stock options. In connection with the closing of the Merger, the Company issued 3,097,309 shares of the Company's common stock valued at $6.19 per share for common stock consideration of approximately $19.2 million, and 4,482,328 options under the Crexendo, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with an aggregate value of $22.1 million, net of the aggregate exercise price of $5.6 million.