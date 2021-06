They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and that couldn’t be truer of Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Yes, the two are both well-spoken, drop-dead gorgeous supermodels, but they also share a knack for looking good off the runway. It might be their Southern California lifestyle that allows each woman to embody a sense of easy-breezy dressing. Which is to say, they don’t overthink things. Why not wear a t-shirt when you look so good doing it? And yes, subtlety printed slip dress really doesn’t require too much accessorizing. As for jeans, they both do denim incredibly well, which is not so surprising, really. The jean gene seems to run in the family—remember when Gerber and her brother Presley were the faces of Calvin Klein?