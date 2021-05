Sam Houston State University’s Haven organization hosted the Lavender Graduation Celebration on May 12, to honor LGBTQ Bearkats graduating this semester. Since 2009, Haven has worked with faculty, staff and students to turn SHSU into a “safe zone” for the LGBTQ community. They do this by providing training opportunities that educate participants on how to be an active ally in their community. In the training, Haven members aim to teach participants about inclusive vocabulary, the differences between gender and sexuality and how to be an effective supporter in the Bearkat community.