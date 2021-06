Volcano erupts for the first time in years in eastern Congo This video grab taken on May 22, 2021 shows the Mount Nyiragongo volcano bursting into activity, spewing red fumes into the night sky, in the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma. - The last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing more than a hundred people and covering almost all of the eastern part of Goma with lava, including half of the airport's landing strip. (Justin Kitumwa/AFP via Getty Images)