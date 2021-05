Mazal tov to the RYNJ boys Torah Bowl team on winning the Torah Bowl championship. They competed against the five other division winners (Moriah, RPRY, Ramaz, ASHAR and HALB) and demonstrated extraordinary mastery of Sefer Bamidbar- every pasuk and every Rashi. The school is so proud of the boys for the double-digit victory; but more importantly, proud of them for the time that they spent being קובעים עיתים לתורה and the stellar midot that they displayed during the entire season.