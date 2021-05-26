Everything Coming to Disney+ In Summer 2021

Disney Plus has a deep library of shows and movies, buzzy originals and (sometimes) big-screen movies to watch the same time they first hit theaters. That combination has made it the breakout success among a wave of new streaming services in the last year and a half. But Disney's unprecedented changes to how it releases movies during the pandemic have made it difficult to keep some things straight: When exactly will big movies -- like Marvel's Black Widow, Shang Chi and Eternals -- be available to stream on Disney Plus and will they be "free" with your regular subscription?