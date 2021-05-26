Lady Gaga’s Sweatpants Are a Must-See
Lady Gaga brings theatrical flair to everything that she does. Earlier this week, for instance, she celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her Born This Way album by greeting fans wearing staggering platforms and fishnets. Her personal style is just as experimental and flamboyant as her stage wear—apparently even when it comes to her sweats. Yesterday in California, she was spotted shopping with her friend in some seriously elevated loungewear.