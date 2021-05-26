newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Newport’s Historic ‘Hilltop’ Sells for Over $3 Million

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of 97-105 Ruggles Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. Designed by noted architect Richard Morris Hunt, the property sold for $3,075,000. The sellers were represented by Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Annie Becker of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KG88_0aCLtE1Z00

The childhood home of Newport artist Richard Grosvenor, ‘Hilltop’ is set on three private acres of historic specimen trees. The interior of the five bedroom residence retains the feeling of a large baronial-lodge with luxurious wood features such as oak timber beams and joists with intricate basket-weave design, and a massive stone fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9I6X_0aCLtE1Z00

The sale of this property is one of ten above $3 million in Newport in the past six months. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers in five of these sales. There were only three sales in this price range during the same period in the previous year. Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, stated “Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased once again to have represented sellers of a distinctive and architecturally significant Newport residence.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
736
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Business
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Real Estate
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Features#Interior Design#Paul Wood#Lila Delman Real Estate#Hilltop#Historic Specimen Trees#Sale#Oak Timber Beams#Luxurious Wood Features#Bedroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Bristol, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Repairs Completed at Colt State Park Boat Launch

The Department of Environmental Management, with support from The Nature Conservancy, has completed repair and maintenance work on the public boat launch in Colt State Park in Bristol. The project entailed replacing rotted framing timbers and rusted steel grates on the end of the fixed dock, as well as installing...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

New York to Newport Shared Charter Flights are Ready for Takeoff!

With summer just upon us, Tradewind Aviation has announced that shared charter flights to Newport are now available for booking from New York. Tradewind Aviations scheduled service to Newport offers the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. Flights will depart from the Million Air private aviation terminal at Westchester County Airport (HPN) and fly directly into Newport State Airport (NPT) in under 40 minutes!
Narragansett, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

DEM Awards $40,000 in Grants to Help Improve, Maintain Boat Pump-Out Facilities Across Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced the award of $40,000 in matching grants to help communities and businesses invest in boat pump-out facilities across Rhode Island. The grants are funded under the US Fish & Wildlife Service Clean Vessel Act (CVA) and support two projects in Narragansett Bay and one on Block Island. Since 1994, DEM has awarded more than $2 million in CVA grants.
Grocery & SupermaketGoLocalProv

Hope & Main’s Newest Initiative Gets Rhode Island Restaurant Favorites Into Local Grocery Stores

Local food incubator Hope & Main has announced that its new “DishUp RI” initiative is getting Rhode Island restaurant favorites into local grocery stores. “With the help of community partners and industry experts, dozens of Rhode Island restaurants are now producing retail products that are available for sale at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and other local fine grocers, specialty food stores, farmers markets, online stores, and more,” says Hope and Main.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Jamestown, RIprovidencejournal.com

Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse can be had for free. Here's how.

If you've ever thought of owning a lighthouse now is your chance and it can be had for free. The U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday that a Notice of Availability for the Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown was issued on May 7 due to the lighthouse being determined as excess to the needs of the United States Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security.
Providence, RISFGate

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Newport, RInewportri.com

Preservation Society of Newport County receives Garden Club of America award

NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County has received the prestigious Garden Club of America Historic Preservation Medal for 2021, recognizing the Society’s “outstanding achievements in preserving historic homes, gardens, and landscapes of international historical, cultural, and architectural significance.”. The award was presented during a virtual gathering hosted by...
Newport, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Newport Performing Arts Center announces next three “Live from Newport” online performances in spring/summer series

Continuing its free online performance series for the public, the Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC) nonprofit organization will present a theater legend, a popular local musician, and a children’s storytelling and musical event. Online registration for the performances is available on the NPAC website or at links below each performance listing.
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Providence, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Renowned RI stone carver Nick Benson to create unique art installation at Farm Fresh RI

Providence, Rhode Island — Farm Fresh RI invites the public to watch renowned stone carver Nicholas Benson of Newport create a unique art installation for Farm Fresh’s new headquarters at 10 Sims Avenue in the Valley Neighborhood of Providence. This public event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 20, 21 and 22 from 11am to 1pm each day on the Farm Fresh terrace, which runs along Kinsley Avenue and the Woonasquatucket River. A family-friendly program, the outdoor event will follow social distancing and mask regulations. Free parking is available adjacent to the site. Farm Fresh will be on hand to explain the project. On Saturday, May 22, the event will coincide with Farm Fresh’s year-round farmers market, Sims Market, which runs 9am to 1pm weekly.
Newport, RIrimonthly.com

Welcome Waterfront Dining at the Reef in Newport Just in Time for Al Fresco Dining

The Reef in Newport has a whole new look that channels the seven seas and the menu will take you on a sailing voyage all over the world. The waterside patios at 10 Howard Wharf are all decked out with fire pits, dining tables, lounge seating and Newport’s only grove of palm trees. There’s even a dock where you can pull up your dinghy for free, but maybe not your mega-yacht.
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Island Moving Company Closer to New Studio

It’s been three years since the Island Moving Company bought city-owned property at 435 Broadway, but it will have to wait a little longer to learn if it will move into the former Triplett School. After nearly four hours of testimony on May 10, the Newport Zoning Board of Review...
Newport County, RImybackyardnews.com

BUCHANAN BURNHAM SCHOLARSHIPS

Newport, RI – The Newport Historical Society is pleased to announce the 2021 Buchanan Burnham Summer Scholars in Public History: Alex Bice, MA student, North Eastern University; Zoe Hume, MS graduate, Florida State University; Hampton Smith, Ph.D. candidate, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The scholars’ remote work will involve examining manuscripts...