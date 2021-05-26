Vogue’s Guide to the Best (Early!) Memorial Day Clothing Sales

Ask anyone close to me what *pumps me up* when it comes to fashion, and nine times out of 10 you'll hear something along the lines of either “an all-white outfit” and/or “nostalgic style.” While I consider myself a modern woman, I still can't let go of my good old-fashioned throwback. And now that the warmer months are here, I find myself clicking through the internet in search of retro inspiration for my favorite summer staple: white denim. My go-to suspects for vintage white jeans outfits include a sprinkling of the expected (Yoko Ono, Bianca Jagger, Francoise Hardy, Stevie Nicks) and a mix of the more niche (Tina Chow, Donyale Luna, Anne Wiazemsky). There are few if any requisites for catching my attention; it can be an aesthetic that's minimalist, romantic, groovy, or somewhere in between — just something that feels original and expressive is what I’m after, nothing overly trendy.