Developer appeals decision blocking C-store/gas on Summer

Fuel Desk Manager (full-time) Some of the responsibilities are: Recruiting, interviewing, hiring, disciplining staff at the store, creating employee schedules, assigning schedules and responsibilities to employees, checking to see if these responsibilities and assignments are carried through in the store, training new employees and providing ongoing education for employees, evaluating staff based on performance-based metrics, setting criteria for staff, such as sales performance and customer approval or complaints and assist in the store inventory, including loss prevention through theft and breakage.