Developer appeals decision blocking C-store/gas on Summer

Pittsburgh-based market research firm CivicScience found that consumers are most interested in using CBD edibles over other types of CBD products. According to a CivicScience survey weighted according to U.S. Census figures for gender and age, 18 and older, close to half of all consumers surveyed (40%) said they either prefer to use or are the most interested in using edibles or gummies. Twenty-two percent said they prefer CBD oils or tinctures — the same percentage as those who favor topical CBD creams.