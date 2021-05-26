Cancel
Riley County, KS

Riley County records 27 new COVID-19 cases in one week

By Hailey Phillips hphillips@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 8 days ago
Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases since last week.

This is down slightly from the May 19 update, when the county identified 28 new cases.

Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,552. Of those, 44 were active and 43 people have died since the pandemic began in March 2020. An additional 17 people recovered from the virus since last Wednesday, and a total of 6,465 have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, the Riley County Health Department has fully vaccinated 20,738 people and given an additional 1,343 their first dose. This doesn’t include vaccines given out by the hospital, grocery pharmacies and other local entities.

In total, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 29,472 Riley County residents have received at least one dose. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday had one positive patient in its care, said Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi.

The rate of positive tests in Riley County rose 1.2 percentage points. Out of the 681 coronavirus tests performed from May 16-22, 21 tests came back positive, Massimi said. From May 16-22, the county recorded a 3.1% rate. From May 9-15, the rate was 1.9%. The two-week average was 2.37%.

This is the final week of coronavirus testing at 419 Holiday Drive, Massimi said. The final day is Friday and the hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

People can get a rapid or saliva-based coronavirus test at the health department by calling 785-323-6400.

KDHE said Geary County recorded five new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,442 Wednesday. Pottawatomie County’s total increased by two since Monday for 1,909 total Wednesday, according to KDHE.

On Wednesday, KDHE reported no coronavirus outbreaks in Riley, Geary or Pottawatomie counties.

None of the area counties added any coronavirus variant cases from Monday to Wednesday, according to KDHE.

Kansas added 446 new cases, 54 hospitalizations and nine deaths since Monday. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Wednesday was 313,720 cases, 10,684 hospitalizations and 5,067 deaths.

