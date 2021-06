The summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three is making a splash (and if you don’t believe us, you’re in… de-Nile) showcasing Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in an exclusive wrap-around cover to celebrate the July 30 opening of the rollicking adventure Jungle Cruise. Editor-in-chief Max Lark journeyed to the backside of water, visiting the breathtaking tropical set of the film to speak with its stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie. Fans also get a fascinating look at the creation of Jungle Cruise for Disneyland and the exciting changes in store for the attraction this year.