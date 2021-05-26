newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

New shared use path begins construction in Harrisonburg

By John Hood
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For those who love to walk around Heritage Oaks Golf Course in the City of Harrisonburg, a new path is starting to be built around it, giving a new view of the city. Since 2014, Harrisonburg Public Works has been working with the community and different...

www.whsv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Middle School#School Bus#Heritage Oaks Golf Course#Harrisonburg Public Works#Harrisonburg High School#Vdot#Construction#Whsv#Path#Hillandale Park#Gathering Funding#Ride#Garbers Church Rd#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In this week’s Community Spotlight, we’re putting the spotlight on downtown Harrisonburg. Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, is excited about 2021, hoping this is the year to bring back events and people into downtown Harrisonburg. “A vibrant downtown is so important to...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Stick To The Plan

To the residents of Rockingham County. Those of us who live on the east side of Harrisonburg near Boyers and Port Republic roads need your help. Our Board of Supervisors recognized that something needed to be done to prevent uncontrolled urban sprawl, especially on the eastern side of Harrisonburg. They had the “Stone Spring Urban Development Plan” developed to provide guidance and definitions to control the development in this area.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Renewed Push For Pool At Sampson Park

Members of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission have renewed a push for a splash pad or pool at Ralph Sampson Park in the Northeast neighborhood. At its April meeting, the advisory commission asked member Carol Mills-Rooker to draft an official statement "to prioritize and support funding and construction of a splashpad and/or pool at Ralph Sampson Park," according to meeting minutes.
Harrisonburg, VAwsvaonline.com

WSVA Allergy report for May 17, 2021

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: May 16, 2021 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Harrisonburg, VAAugusta Free Press

Arts Council of the Valley recognizes 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley recognized its 2021 Cultivating the Arts sponsors for their support in cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Platinum. Kathy Moran Wealth Group. Matchbox Realty. Riner Rentals. Gold. Graves-Light Private...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Sentara RMH holds large vaccination clinic Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As of last Friday, 64% percent of adults in Virginia have gotten at least one dose of the DOVID-19 vaccine. With ongoing vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth, Sentara RMH held a large clinic Sunday morning at their Wellness Center. Andreas McCrea was one of the almost 800...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Harrisonburg, VAwsvaonline.com

Mostly cloudy today

May 16, 2021 Sunset today will be at 8:16 p.m. Sunrise on Monday will be at 6:02 a.m. Here’s the…. May 15, 2021 Sunset today will be at 8:21 p.m. Sunrise Sunday will be at 6:02 a.m. Here’s the WSVA…. Friday, May 14, 2021. 5/14/21 Allergy and Asthma Associates of...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

RCPS Won't Offer Virtual Learning This Fall

When the pandemic hit in March of last year, school divisions had to respond almost overnight after Gov. Ralph Northam closed school on March 13, 2020. Rockingham County Public Schools was quick to establish the Home Learning Academy for the 2020-21 school year. It is an option for students to learn from teachers both synchronously and asynchronously. It required a lot of different things from teachers. Some were in person from the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, others were fully remote. Some teachers had sections of classes both in person and remote, and in some cases, once school opened for middle school students, teachers were doing in-person and remote classes at the same time.