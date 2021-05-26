Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockbridge, GA

Piedmont Henry: Paid parking prevents unauthorized use of spaces

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital will start charging a fee for patient and visitor parking starting June 1. Hospital officials said parking areas at Piedmont Henry have often been used as overflow parking from nearby businesses or as a park and ride location because of the hospital’s proximity to the interstate. By using physical barriers, Piedmont Henry is able to prevent unauthorized use of parking spaces, while also protecting the spaces for the patients and visitors who should be parking in those areas. The fences, lights, cameras and gates also will improve campus security for all.

www.henryherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Stockbridge, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Physicians#Free Parking#Campus Security#Campus Officials#Piedmont Henry Hospital#Parking Areas#Paid Parking#Overflow Parking#Exclusive Parking#Designated Areas#Nearby Businesses#Location#Hospitals#Hospital Officials#Community#Physical Barriers#M D#Patient Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry Water Authority earns 4 awards for Operations and Programming Excellence

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority has earned four industry awards for operations and programming excellence. The Georgia Association of Water Professionals announced the awards during its virtual spring conference. From the operations at the treatment facilities to the public education in the community, the HCWA has received GAWP...
Henry County, GAhenrycountytimes.com

Henry Schools updates COVID-19 protocols

The Henry County Board of Education has updated COVID-19 protocols for the district, loosening restrictions in some areas after recent actions and recommendations by state officials. At a May 3 special called meeting, the board received from superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis a list of updates that included seating capacity increases...
Henry County Daily Herald

3 candidates qualify for Henry Board of Commission District 3 seat

McDONOUGH — Three candidates qualified this week to run for the Henry County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat. Qualifying began on May 10 and concluded on May 12 at 1 p.m. The following is the list of candidates who have qualified:. Greg Cannon, incumbent, business owner. Briana Clay, administrative...