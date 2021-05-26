newsbreak-logo
Fort Niagara to host Soldiers through the Ages

By Staff reports
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 3 days ago
Re-enactors take part in a flag raising event at Old Fort Niagara. (Contributed photo)

On Memorial Day weekend, Old Fort Niagara is hosting its annual Soldiers through the Ages event exploring four centuries of military history.

Visitors will be able to walk back in time from the Cold War to the early 18th century, viewing period camps and living history programming. Among the special demonstrations will be “Matchlocks to M1s,” a look at military weapons technology from the early 17th century through the 1960s, fife and drum concerts and artillery firing demonstrations.

Displays of vintage military vehicles and period camps will be featured throughout the site.The event will also feature cooking programs, a history of military rations and the evolution of military uniforms.

“This event is different than anything else we present during the year,” said Robert Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara. “Our events usually focus on a particular historical event or time period. This program is different, allowing visitors to compare and contrast almost 400 years of military history.”

Fort Niagara was one of the longest occupied military bases in North America. The French erected the first fort at the site in 1679. After the construction of the French Castle in 1726, the fort remained a military post until the United States Army decommissioned it in 1963. Over the course of many years, the fort was the scene of a grueling siege, devastating artillery bombardments, a surprise attack, a famous 1,000-yard rifle range, officer training facility, induction center and prisoner of war camp. Its final role was part of the missile defense system that protected western New York during the Cold War.

This long and colorful history will be brought to life through living history programs and demonstrations on Memorial Day weekend. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the fort joins Lake Ontario Post #313, Veterans of Foreign Wars at the post cemetery for a memorial service for fallen veterans. The program takes place at 11 a.m.

More information is available at www.oldfortniagara.org or 745-7611. Old Fort Niagara, currently open Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SOLDIERS THROUGH THE AGES

Scheduled programs:

11 a.m. Matchlocks to M1s: The evolution of military firearms

1:30 p.m. Military music

2:30 p.m. Matchlocks to M1s

3 p.m. Artillery demonstration

3:30 p.m. Military music

Lockport, NY
