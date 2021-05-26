Devils 2020-21 Report Cards: Hughes, Sharangovich & Kuokkanen Deliver
Now that the New Jersey Devils 2020-21 season is officially over, this is the time to talk about all of the team’s members and their contributions both individually, on their respective lines, and within the team overall. The young line of Jack Hughes, Yegor Sharangovich, and Janne Kuokkanen meshed well and was a big help in getting the Devils some points this season once they were next to each other on the ice. Here, we will talk about each member of that line and their “grade” for this season, including both their strengths and weaknesses that have showed throughout.thehockeywriters.com