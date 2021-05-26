newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

For the Sake of One holds Trust Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) Training

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Sake of One is offering TBRI® (Trust Based Relational Intervention) Caregiver Training June 21-24 from 9-3 each day at Heritage Church. The cost is $20 per day and includes lunch and six hours of training daily (with certificate). The three trainers are Angela Coston, Malenda Cree, and Melissa Cook, all of whom are TBRI® practitioners. TBRI® is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention that is designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. TBRI® uses Empowering Principles to address physical needs, Connecting Principles for attachment needs, and Correcting Principles to disarm fear-based behaviors. While the intervention is based on years of attachment, sensory processing, and neuroscience research, the heartbeat of TBRI® is connection.

txktoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Society
Texarkana, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Families#Foster Parents#Foster Care#Foster Home#Early Intervention#Physical Therapy#Social Research#Social Change#Heritage Church#Connecting Principles#Covid#The Blessing Boutique#Tbri Practitioners#Tbri Training#Relational Intervention#Long Term Change#Neuroscience Research#Sensory Processing#Fear Based Behaviors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Shriners to present Kid Fest 2021

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Hella Shrine Temple and the Bowie-Cass Shrine Club will be presenting the First Annual "Kid Fest 2021" program, starting at 7 p.m. June 19 at the Elks Lodge, located at 3702 New Boston Road. The fest will feature the World Famous Zakrity Cirk (Indoor Circus) with...
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texarkana, TXtxktoday.com

U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Outstanding Staff Member of the Year

Each year the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana honors an outstanding staff member. UAHT is proud to announce that this year’s winner is Chuck Jordan. Jordan has been employed as the Director of Computer Services at the college for twenty-four years. According to his nomination letter, Chuck puts in long hours...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Saturday market offers a taste of Jamaica

TEXARKANA, Texas Saturday evening at the Texarkana Farmers Market brought unique smells, wafting through the warm air under the tent, as two cooks busied about the kitchen there. The cuisine being crafted were recipes that had their origins in Jamaica. The cooks were Vashil Fernandez and his mother Sophia Ann-Marie...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Free lunches for all first responders Wednesday

TEXARKANA —Free lunches will be given to all first responders Wednesday as part of the sixth annual EMS Appreciation Week. Boxed lunches from Big Jake's BBQ will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at both the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center and the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. The...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Program encourages students to give blood

TEXARKANA, Texas — The LifeShare Blood Center gave Liberty-Eylau High School a donation Wednesday morning, as part of its LifeScholar program. The LifeScholar program rewards local schools for donating blood by giving money to schools that hold a certain amount of blood drives per year. This money can be used for scholarships or other matters, as decided by the school.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Savor Jamaican, Dutch foods at farmers' market cultural night

TEXARKANA, Texas — This Saturday's Cultural Food Event and Night Market for the Texarkana Farmers' Market offers a taste of Jamaica and the Netherlands. Held downtown at the market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the cultural food lesson will introduce locals to both Jamaican food like Jamaican jerk chicken, ackee and saltfish and Dutch oliebollen treats. Both a taste test and cooking demonstration are part of each introduction.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

St. Michael to offer vaccine Friday and Saturday

TEXARKANA, Texas — CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will offer free coronavirus vaccinations Friday and Saturday. No appointment is needed to get the one-injection Johnson and Johnson vaccine 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The vaccine will be administered on the Spirit of...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Here Are 5 Great Things Going on This Weekend May 14-16

It's the weekend! If you are looking for something to do well, there are a lot of great things going on this weekend. Here is a list of five great events to check out. Enjoy Tasty 'Pancake Day' Saturday With Kiwanis Club of Texarkana The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana's big Pancake Breakfast will be this Saturday, May 15. Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College from 7AM to 2PM. The pancakes will be served with bacon and/or sausage plus coffee or orange juice. The Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College is located at 501 N Robison Rd in Texarkana, Texas. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
Texarkana, TXtxktoday.com

Joint Operations Center Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with new guidance saying individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask indoors or outdoors. As a reminder, private business owners and property owners may continue to ask patrons to wear a mask to protect staff and other customers.
Texarkana, TXtxktoday.com

GRIT Fitness: Texarkana’s Newest Women’s Only Gym

GRIT Fitness has been open for just over a year in our local Texarkana area and has made workouts for women in our area fun, engaging, and meaningful. Amanda Rodgers, owner of GRIT, loved the idea of an all women’s gym, “When I lived in Conway I really felt like I was missing something within myself. I found a gym up there with group fitness classes for only women. Once I started going I found this comradery and flexibility with the different classes, and for the first time in a long time I had 55 minutes where no one was asking something of me. It was my time,” said Amanda.