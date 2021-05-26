For the Sake of One holds Trust Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) Training

For the Sake of One is offering TBRI® (Trust Based Relational Intervention) Caregiver Training June 21-24 from 9-3 each day at Heritage Church. The cost is $20 per day and includes lunch and six hours of training daily (with certificate). The three trainers are Angela Coston, Malenda Cree, and Melissa Cook, all of whom are TBRI® practitioners. TBRI® is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention that is designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. TBRI® uses Empowering Principles to address physical needs, Connecting Principles for attachment needs, and Correcting Principles to disarm fear-based behaviors. While the intervention is based on years of attachment, sensory processing, and neuroscience research, the heartbeat of TBRI® is connection.