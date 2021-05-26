newsbreak-logo
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he loves Baltimore; hopes to make something happen soon on contract extension

By Jamison Hensley
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWINGS MILLS, Md. - Lamar Jackson isn't sure when he will sign a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. All the former NFL MVP knows is he wants to remain long-term with the organization that drafted him. "I would love to be here forever," Jackson said after Wednesday's offseason practice....

