Spoiler-Free Review of Disney’s ‘Cruella’

By Kaitlyn
chipandco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Spoiler-Free Review of Disney’s ‘Cruella‘. Hello, cruel world! We are just days away from the premiere of Disney’s Cruella and I have the pleasure of presenting our spoiler-free review for the new, and twisted origin story of one of Disney’s most notorious villains, Cruella de Vil. The official synopsis of the film states:

chipandco.com
Emma Stone
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
Beauty & Fashionshowbizjunkies.com

Emma Stone Discusses ‘Cruella’ in a New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Emma Stone talks about slipping into the role of 101 Dalmations villain Cruella de Vil in a new video featurette for Cruella. Stone describes the story as wholly original and reveals once she put on the wild, black and white hair and unique costumes, she felt completely in touch with the fictional villain.
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella de Vil Again, Teases Plot

Glenn Close has amassed one of the most legendary careers in all of Hollywood, but perhaps one of her most well-known roles was as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996, live-action 101 Dalmations film. While a film focusing on the younger version of the character is in the works, which she is an executive producer on, Close says she may not be done portraying the iconic character.
MoviesComing Soon!

Becoming Cruella Featurette Shows Emma Stone’s Transformation

Disney released a new Cruella featurette ahead of the film’s release later this month showcasing the transformation of Emma Stone into the titular villain. The studio also released five new posters, which you can find in the slideshow below. “As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous,” Stone says...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.
Beauty & FashionInside the Magic

Glenn Close Teases Her Idea For a New Cruella Story

It’s been years since Glenn Close stepped onto the screen as Cruella de Vil, the stylishly evil dognapper from 101 Dalmations. But we can’t forget her epic performance, and apparently, neither can she. Although the world will see a new Cruella (Emma Stone) when Disney’s Cruella premieres on May 28,...
Beauty & Fashion/Film

Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Florence + The Machine Wrote A Song For 'Cruella'

With the premiere of Cruella less than a month away, Disney has treated fans to a new trailer — and this one's soundtracked by "Call Me Cruella," an original song written and performed by Florence + The Machine. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were...
Musicvitalthrills.com

Cruella Soundtrack to Feature Florence + The Machine

Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film Cruella. The song will be featured in the film and on the original Cruella soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt...
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
Books & Literaturetwincitiesgeek.com

Hello, Cruel Heart Promises Wonderfully Weird Things to Come

Giving villains a backstory is often a double-edged sword; it’s nice to get insight into why they are the way they are, but it also erases any mystery and makes them more sympathetic, sometimes to the point of excusing their nefarious deeds because all they really need is a chance to prove themselves to be “good.” It’s definitely possible to delve into the psychology of a villain without sacrificing their wicked nature, which is what Disney seems to be touting with their marketing for the upcoming villain origin film Cruella. While some may not be completely convinced on that front, Maureen Johnson’s tie-in prequel novel assures us that Cruella de Vil is, in fact, human—but that doesn’t mean she’s a good person.
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Moviesstudybreaks.com

Does the Live-Action ‘Cruella’ Origin Story Have Potential?

Throughout its nearly 100 years in the entertainment industry, Walt Disney Studios has released hundreds of films and is no stranger to making live-action remakes of their own box-office hits. However, Disney has been making a significant number of remakes over the course of the past decade or so, to a mix of delight and displeasure from fans of the original Disney animated classics.