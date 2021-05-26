SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Morris Business Development

Leah S. Bailey Brings Strong Cannabis and CPG Track Record to Drive Growth of AUSA. LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) today announced that Leah S. Bailey has joined the company as Chief Business Development Officer, where she will drive commercial initiatives and provide leadership to the company's corporate development team. With this appointment, AUSA is adding a proven leader with a strong track record in driving revenues and profitability in both the cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors. Previously, Leah was CEO of Fluresh, a U.S. vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan, where she built the operation and organization from a startup to become one of the top cannabis businesses in the state. Ms. Bailey holds several directorships with companies such as well-known medical cannabis science leader Tikun Olam USA and Scott's Liquid Gold, as well as is an operating partner for a social equity applicant for craft grow in Illinois.