Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut

Disneyland Guests, get ready because as of July 2, you can book your stay at the Disneyland Hotel — and enjoy some pretty spectacular amenities!. At the moment, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is available to Guests for booking as it reopened on April 29, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reopening on June 15 — you can book your stay now! However, the iconic and historic Disneyland Hotel has remained closed throughout the ongoing pandemic. Now that it is reopening, we are not only getting back the classic hotel but Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace are reopening as well!