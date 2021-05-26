Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut
Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney's 'Ultimate Princess Celebration' Anthem Debut. Several stars have made their way to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA after a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress Brandy spent a magical day in Disneyland Park to celebrate her new song, Starting Now.