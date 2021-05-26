Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut

By Kaitlyn
chipandco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Brandy Visits Disneyland Park in Celebration of Disney’s ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration’ Anthem Debut. Several stars have made their way to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA after a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress Brandy spent a magical day in Disneyland Park to celebrate her new song, Starting Now.

chipandco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Criss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Disney Princess#Disney World#Music Stars#World Music#New Music#Celebration Of Disney#Mulan#Grammy Award#Chip And Co#Ultimate#Song#Heroes#Films#Featured Photo Credit#Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Disneyland
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

Trader Sam’s Reopening at Disneyland, What About Disney World?

Disneyland Guests, get ready because as of July 2, you can book your stay at the Disneyland Hotel — and enjoy some pretty spectacular amenities!. At the moment, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is available to Guests for booking as it reopened on April 29, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reopening on June 15 — you can book your stay now! However, the iconic and historic Disneyland Hotel has remained closed throughout the ongoing pandemic. Now that it is reopening, we are not only getting back the classic hotel but Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace are reopening as well!
TravelInside the Magic

Chairman Josh D’Amaro Celebrates ANOTHER Theme Park’s Milestone

The Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro has been spotted in a theme park again. This is not unusual for the Disney executive, as he is known to visit Disney Parks quite often. However, this week D’Amaro was spotted at a different theme park: Knott’s Berry Farm.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

New Disney PhotoPass Snapchat Lenses and more to celebrate Disney’s 50th Anniversary

Disney has revealed new PhotoPass Snapchat lenses and more surprises that are in store to help celebrate their big 50th anniversary! More details are below. Walt Disney World is busy preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary. From new decorations to the castle and Fantasyland attractions, park icons, new costumes, and even Cast Member looks, Disney is pulling out all of the stops to make this celebration one to remember.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Celebrate Fantasia Gardens Anniversary With This Disney Digital Wallpaper!

To Celebrate, Disney Parks Blog is sharing a downloadable wallpaper for their monumental occasion! Fantasia Gardens is a 36 hole miniature golf course split in two Fantasia Gardens for less experienced golfers filled with whimsy and Fantasia Fairways perfect courses for experienced mini golfers to test their challenge skills! Disney Parks Blog also shared some special photos from the opening day...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World Adds Summer Park Passes as More Guests Prepare to Visit

As more Guests are becoming vaccinated and theme parks in Orlando are relaxing their safety and health protocols, it seems Disney Guests are planning their summer vacations to Walt Disney World. We also noticed that Disney World wait times were increasing steadily as capacity increases. Recently we shared that Disneyland...
Traveldapsmagic.com

Beautiful New Easter Egg Filled Commercial Released for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

A new commercial has been released inviting people to come and experience Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Billed as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” the commercial is filled with Easter Eggs. In fact, it is filled with a total of 18 Easter Eggs. Through the course of the 30-second commercial, Easter Eggs like Cinderella’s glass slipper and Belle’s enchanted rose can be found, along with quite a few others. Watch the commercial below and see if you can find them all!
Recipesandnowuknow.com

Dole's Bil Goldfield Announces A Recipe for Courage and Kindness Campaign With Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration

CHARLOTTE, NC - Regardless of your age, there is a certain enchantment about fairy tales and Disney classics that never quite goes away. Tapping into a little bit of this magic is Dole Food Company, which recently announced it is celebrating Disney princesses with the launch of its A Recipe for Courage and Kindness initiative from May 27 through September 30.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Is Disneyland's Celebration Churro Worth The Hype?

Churros are to carnival atmospheres and amusement parks like cute cat memes are to the internet: everyone wants to love them. And no one — not even Cruella de Vil — is going to argue that Disneyland's new "celebration churros" aren't prime for Instagram (via Instagram). The bright blue sugar coating on the churros is as ferociously eye-catching and at least as photogenic as Disney's cast of impossibly proportioned princesses. (Kudos to the Disneyworld customers who photograph them against the castle. It gives the dessert-snack hybrid a straight-from-rapunzel's-tower kind of quality.)
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Halloween a Little Early With Disney’s NEW Funko Pops!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve already celebrated halfway to Halloween with some BIG news about how we’ll be able to celebrate spooky season in Disney World, but the Halloween fun continues!. Recently, Funko...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: No More Masks at an Orlando Theme Park, Disneyland Opens to Everyone, and MORE!

Hey, friends! Were back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news! We have BIG Disneyland news this week — soon you wont have to live in California to visit the West Coast Parks ! Plus ride openings and closures , whats going on with park capacity in Disney World , and our least favorite Dole Whip flavor is back for some redemption. Plus, theres some MAJOR mask news...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Disney Wish Virtual Deck Party Celebration Continues

Disney creators continue to share their excitement and clever ways to celebrate all things Disney Wish on social media after the content filled Virtual Deck Party on May 14th. Recently highlighted on Disney Parks Blog , many took to Instagram to share their clever ideas, including culinary delights, fashionable outfits, and party throwing flair. A post shared by dasrozo family | california...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

#DisneyCreators Celebrate the Disney Wish at Home

Hopefully youve seen all the exciting updates related to the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet: the Disney Wish , which sets sail in summer 2022! In case you missed it, the Disney Parks Blog kicked off the first ever virtual deck party to help ring in the news. We even shared how some of our creator friends celebrated the Disney Wish at home, and today were pleased to highlight a...
Lifestyleallears.net

It’s World Turtle Day — See How Disney World is Celebrating!

Earth Month may have bought lots of festivities to Disney World in April. But, did you know that there’s a whole day dedicated to turtles too?!. And, Disney World is giving guests a bit of trivia and the various kinds of turtles you can find in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and the resorts as a mini way to celebrate!
TravelInside the Magic

Ultimate Guide to Downtown Disney at Disneyland

Simba Parking Lot- There are a few ways to access the Downtown Disney District depending on where you are located at the Disneyland Resort. If you are visiting the district for the day, you can utilize the resort’s Simba Parking lot that is located off West Katella. Harbor Entrance. Downtown...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Pride MagicShots Brighten Disney Parks

Polish up your colors! Disney PhotoPass at Walt Disney World and Disneyland is adding brilliant rainbow MagicShots and effects to select photos this month. Celebrate Pride at Disney in any of the four major parks or at the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs for some added color and plenty of #lovewins support. Smile for the rainbow! Disney World Guests will feel like they struck gold with...