Editorial: Corruption not enough to embarrass utility giant from returning to Springfield with its hand out. Say no.
Commonwealth Edison must think Illinoisans suffer from collective amnesia. Back in 2016, the power utility snagged sizable subsidies from the General Assembly for two of its nuclear power plants — greased by contracts and jobs to allies of then-House Speaker Michael Madigan. We know this because ComEd admitted it to federal prosecutors and paid a $200 million fine as punishment.www.chicagotribune.com