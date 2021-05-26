Cancel
Lifestyle

First Look inside the Jurassic World Tribute Store at Universal Orlando Resort

 7 days ago

As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to launch Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10th, guests will have the opportunity to enter the iconic Jurassic World gates and purchase new merchandise in a one-of-a-kind themed environment at the Summer Tribute Store, opening May 27th at Universal Studios Florida.

