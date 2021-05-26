First Look inside the Jurassic World Tribute Store at Universal Orlando Resort
Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to launch Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10th, guests will have the opportunity to enter the iconic Jurassic World gates and purchase new merchandise in a one-of-a-kind themed environment at the Summer Tribute Store, opening May 27th at Universal Studios Florida.chipandco.com