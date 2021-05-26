Walgreens’ tax appeal is denied

ELLSWORTH — Once a favorite haunt for late night diners and with a steady stream of daytime customers, Denny’s shuttered its doors almost one year ago. The closure of the city’s version of the open-24-hour chain diner was permanent and likely pandemic-related, although the company has made no official statement apart from a Facebook announcement the day it closed. Now the vacant building, with weeds growing in the asphalt cracks of its parking lot, is for sale.