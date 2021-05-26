Walgreens’ tax appeal is denied
ELLSWORTH — An appeal by Walgreens of its tax assessment found no traction with the city Board of Appeals and Assessment Review on May 24, with members unanimously denying the request. New Jersey attorney Bruce Stavitsky, representing the drug store and pharmacy at 226 High St., had argued that the city’s $3,307,300 assessment did not reflect the market value for similar free-standing commercial properties in that neighborhood and for “a very typical pharmacy.”www.ellsworthamerican.com