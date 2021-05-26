Falls police release more information about two deaths

Menomonee Falls Police disclosed additional information regarding two deaths that occurred in the village on May 19. According to Menomonee Falls Police, police were called to a residence in the 17300 block of Appleton Avenue at 11:30 a.m. May 19 and discovered a male and female who were deceased. In a statement issued on May 26, police stated that Phillip J. Marker, 29, shot and killed a female from Grafton before taking his own life with a self inflicted gunshot wound. No additional information was released by police.