Homeowners not consulted in new address requirement

By Grant Coomer
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Late last week, we residents of Rancho Villa, a 55-plus manufactured housing community, received a letter from Barbara McKinney of the Walla Walla County GIS Department, whatever that is. The letter told us that our addresses would all be changed, supposedly to improve 911 response. The U.S. Postal Service, UPS...

www.union-bulletin.com
