Master Facilities Plan News: Moving Forward on a New High School and So Much More. While the 2020-2021 school year has certainly been filled with its fair share of challenges due to the pandemic, it also was a year of significant progress for Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools. The district is about to cut the ribbon on a beautiful, new Lincoln Elementary and made substantial improvements district-wide to classrooms, furniture and facilities during Phase One of the Master Facilities Plan. Gahanna voters approved the levy that made the updates possible in the fall of 2018.