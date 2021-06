IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are warning parents and caretakers about the dangers of co-sleeping after two infants died in two separate incidents last week. In one incident, the parent fell asleep with the baby on the couch and the infant got stuck between the couch cushions. In the second incident, the infant was sleeping in the bed with the parent and rolled between the mattress and wall. In both situations, the babies suffocated to death.