Energy Industry

A Dutch court just told oil giant Shell to cut emissions faster

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is one of the biggest polluters in the world—since 1965, by one calculation, the company’s products have been responsible for pumping more than 32 billion metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. The company has a goal to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of this century, and is ramping up investments in renewable energy and electric-car charging. But a landmark new court ruling in the Netherlands, where the company is headquartered, says that Shell needs to cut emissions faster.

