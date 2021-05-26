newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University Names College After ‘Black Panther’ Star

By Ashley Wijangco
Heavy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman’s legacy will live on at Howard University. Howard announced on Wednesday that Chadwick Boseman will be the namesake for its newly reestablished fine arts school. The college will officially be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The honor comes following the late actor’s sudden passing...

heavy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#The Academy Awards#Star#Time#The Washington Post#The College Of Fine Arts#Walt Disney Company#The Walt Disney Company#House Howard#Ign#Howard Students#Marvel Studios Honors#Wayne#Alex#Captain America#Congratulations#Marvel Entertainment#Wakanda Forever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: Martin Freeman Was Told the Whole Plot by Ryan Coogler

Last week, Marvel announced some new release dates for its upcoming slate of films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, it was unclear if Marvel would continue with the sequel, but it appears writer/director Ryan Coogler has a backup plan ready to go. In fact, Martin Freeman, who played Evertt K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, recently told ET Online that he's heard the movie's entire new plot from Coogler.
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Celebrate the finale of Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates with 12 covers

The finale of Ta-Nehisi Coates' five-year run on Black Panther is set to hit stands on May 26, and for the occasion, Marvel is rolling out a wide array of variant covers. In addition to the main cover by series artist Daniel Acuña, variants have been revealed from Sam Spratt, Brian Stelfreeze, Natacha Bustos, Juan Cabal, Carmen Nunez Carnero, Joshua Cassara, Iban Coello, Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, R.B. Silva, and Carlos Pacheco.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Official Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Synopsis is Here

Replacing Chadwick Boseman isn’t even a consideration, and it’s fair to say that fans of the MCU and Black Panther are in agreement on this, even if there are some that feel that T’Challa could be recast or brought back with CGI. That would be an insult to a lot of fans though since Boseman was picked for the role before there was a movie. Letita Wright could very well be seen as the next Black Panther since Shuri has been gaining in popularity since her appearance in the first movie and it feels only natural that the sister of T’Challa would be the one to take up the mantle since it’s been seen to happen in the comics, and the fans are pulling for it in a big way to start with. In fact it was assumed that Shuri would be taking over for the second movie before Chadwick’s passing, but the progression of the story was obviously bound to change a bit as things moved along. What is known is that Ryan Coogler will be focusing heavily upon Wakanda as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to release in July of 2022, and will be bringing back a few of the same characters that were seen in the first movie. It’s been mentioned that Killmonger won’t be seen again, which is probably for the best since it allows death to be at least a semi-permanent thing in the MCU, at least until the multiverse is opened in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. But bringing Erik Killmonger back does feel as though it would have been a horrible idea since even in the comics the ability to bring people back tends to stretch the limits of credibility, as even imagination can only go so far before breaking the rules becomes a bit tiring for the audience.
MoviesComicBook

Anthony Mackie Comments On Appearing In Black Panther 2 As Captain America

In the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson finally took on the mantle of Captain America, flying into a fight in New York City with a brand new suite made by the Wakandans. Sam had already built a bond with the warriors of Wakanda during the time he spent there in Avengers: Infinity War, and now the new suit provides another link between them. Naturally, this has let to fans speculating about Captain America making an appearance in the next Black Panther film.
Posted by
OK! Magazine

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored At MTV Awards

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously at the MTV Awards this weekend. The awards took place on Sunday, May 16, from the Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif., and was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Boseman was awarded Best Performance in a Movie for his role in...
MoviesNewsTimes

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
Moviescelebratingthesoaps.com

Black Panther 2: Release Date, Title, And Details

Black Panther sequel release date has been announced after many speculations from fans, with its official title taking after a popular cry in the movie. The movie will be dropping on July 8, 2022, and fans are excited to hear the good news, with many crying out about the long wait that stands between them and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesMovieWeb

Danai Gurira Will Return as Okoye in Black Panther Disney+ Spinoff Series

Danai Gurira is reportedly getting her own Black Panther spinoff series. After starring in the hit 2018 movie, Gurira is on board to reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever. In a new article by The Hollywood Reporter highlighting Hollywood's most prominent attorneys, it was revealed that a deal was brokered for Gurira to return as Okoye in the Black Panther sequel along with "an origin spinoff series for Disney+."
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy at Heart of Oscar Talk 2021

In a year when the Academy Awards changed its location and deepened its focus on social justice, Emerson’s annual Oscar Talk event followed suit, drawing insight from the dynamics of the awards contest and one actor in particular. Normally hosted on Sunset Boulevard at Emerson Los Angeles, Oscar Talk connects...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o Teases Reshaping ‘Black Panther II’: ‘It’s So Respectful of the Loss We’ve Experienced’

Lupita Nyong’o grew close to Chadwick Boseman during the making of their 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe hit “Black Panther.” His death on August 28 last year inspired her to write a powerful tribute shortly thereafter, as the two would’ve eventually collaborated on “Black Panther II.” As previously announced, Boseman’s role as T’Challa isn’t going to be recast in Ryan Coogler’s forthcoming sequel, expected to drop in 2022. But Oscar winner Nyong’o will be starring in the film, resuming her role as Nakia, T’Challa’s former lover and an undercover spy for Wakanda. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies, Nyong’o teased what the film is going to look like without Boseman.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Panther’ Writer Slams Marvel Studios: “I Just Don’t Love It”

The Black Panther sequel is still a tightly wrapped secret. The project came to a devastating halt last year when King T’Challa actor, Chadwick Boseman, tragically lost his battle with colon cancer. While Kevin Feige and director, Ryan Coogler, have said the role of T’Challa won’t be recast, there is still the question of how Marvel Studios will rework the film. Many a Marvel fan is expecting to see Boseman’s on-screen sister, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, take up the Black Panther mantle.