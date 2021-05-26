Parts of Spartanburg County to receive service from Tigerville wastewater treatment plant

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”