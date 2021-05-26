newsbreak-logo
Parts of Spartanburg County to receive service from Tigerville wastewater treatment plant

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA compromise about a planned wastewater treatment plant in Tigerville is now "memorialized" in a state law. Gov Henry McMaster signed into law this month a bill that limits ReWa's ability to provide sewer service in Tigerville, with the exception of North Greenville University and Cherokee Valley. It's part of...

