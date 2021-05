Recently on Facebook a poster complained about the shoddy service she received from a Black business establishment. She had searched for a Black business that had the item she wanted, but the nearest store was 60 miles and one hour away. She called to ensure that a particular brand of her item was in stock. They had the item in stock, so her next question was to ask for the price. The person on the phone said they could not give her the price of the item over the phone. She let him know that she needed to know the price before making the 60-mile trip.