What Brands Need to Know About the NFT Potential for Luxury

One of the questions that has been looming since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the temporary shut-down of countless brick-and-mortar outposts, and brands rushed to cater to consumers by way of e-commerce operations is what retail will look like once lockdown rules fade and consumers are able to freely shop in brick-and-mortar stores again. To date, the overarching consensus has been that if brands want to tempt consumers back into their physical outposts (and most do, given that in-store purchases lead to fewer returns and more impulse buying), they will have to do things differently than they did pre-pandemic.