What Brands Need to Know About the NFT Potential for Luxury
Although they have been part of the tech scene for nearly a decade, NFTs have only blazed into the mainstream over the past year, with billions in transactions (primarily in cryptocurrencies) flooding the space and relentless media coverage of innovations in the sector. But for the luxury industry, the utility of NFTs remains unclear, with only a handful of early adopters experimenting with the production of virtual goods, while others have turned to the technology underpinning NFTs as a means of product authentication in the perennial fight against counterfeits.jingdaily.com