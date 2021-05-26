Crude edges higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market broke above the $67 level, as it looks like we are ready to break out sooner or later. However, Friday was difficult to imagine being a time where people would throw a lot of money into the market, so at this point I think if we break above the top of the recent high in March, then the market can take off to the upside, perhaps reaching towards the $72.50 level. At this point, it looks like we could get a little bit of a pullback but at the $65 level is a large, round, psychologically important support level that could come back into play. Furthermore, the uptrend line comes into the picture as well, as the 50 day EMA has been marching right along it.