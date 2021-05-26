newsbreak-logo
Crude edges higher

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Crude oil futures prices edged higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 14 cents, closing at $66.21 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com
