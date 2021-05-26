Finding Purpose for Our Renovation Materials

Nearly each publish received a number of replies, so it took a spreadsheet to trace who wished what and once they might choose up the merchandise. Issues normally went to whoever emailed first, however typically they went to these we felt had been most in want — like a Brooklyn couple who spent final yr hunkered down with two younger youngsters in a brand new house with no cabinets, closets, storage or electrical energy. (They took closets, a bookcase and a chest of drawers.)