Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Finding Purpose for Our Renovation Materials

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly each publish received a number of replies, so it took a spreadsheet to trace who wished what and once they might choose up the merchandise. Issues normally went to whoever emailed first, however typically they went to these we felt had been most in want — like a Brooklyn couple who spent final yr hunkered down with two younger youngsters in a brand new house with no cabinets, closets, storage or electrical energy. (They took closets, a bookcase and a chest of drawers.)

thewealthrace.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Kitchen Cupboards#Energy Storage#Electrical Energy#House#U Haul#Stone Tile Samples#Demolition#Closets#Drawers#Matching Bookshelves#Built Ins#Newer Variations#Raised Panel Doorways#Plastic#White Plastic Veneer#Brand#Home#Lenox Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningthediyplaybook.com

Our Backyard Renovation Progress – Two Weeks In

JGS Landscape came and got right to work ripping everything out and whoa…it changed from a normal backyard to a construction zone very quickly!. On that first day, they removed all of the concrete and started ripping the deck apart. Then, over the course of that first week, they also...
Environmentiowapublicradio.org

Finding And Reusing Old Building Materials

Lumber prices reached an all-time high in May, making life hard for home renovations and DIY builders. However, for those willing to put some extra time, elbow grease and creativity into their work there are some cheaper and greener alternatives. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Home & Gardenbeverly-hanks.com

Find Room to Roam at Our June Luxury Program Listing of the Month

Live Abundantly at 1547 Walnut Cove Road in Hendersonville. MLS# 3747885 | 3 Bedrooms | 5 Bathrooms, 2 Half Baths | 6,840 Square Feet | $5,750,000. Stonewood Farm is situated on more than 47 acres with stunning, panoramic, year-round views. As you approach the stone entrance and follow the long winding driveway past the private pond and pastures, you will feel the stresses of life lift away.
Interior Designnwestiowa.com

To Renovate or To Rebuild

A decision had to be made. Undergo major renovations or scrap it and start fresh. Patrick and Lori Walsh chose the latter and couldn’t be happier with the result after nearly a year getting reacquainted with their West Lake Okoboji home. “We often joke with each other that we just...
Photonics.com

Multi-Purpose Swabs

Qosina carries a selection of precision and multi-purpose swabs that are ideal for cleaning and polishing applications. Our single-use swabs are available in varying lengths and an assortment of handle and tip styles. Whether you need tightly wound, lint-free, or anti-static swabs, we have just what you need. Visit qosina.com/ optic-swabs to choose the best swab for your application.
Chesterfield, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Vegan restaurateur finds a new home, and purpose, with Yummvees

Grief over the death of her child prompted Tracy Flitcraft to walk away from a successful corporate career and launch a vegan catering and meal preparation company. Passion for cooking is what keeps her going. “What I’ve seen as a non-restaurant person is you can’t do this for money because...
Home & Gardenelegran.com

To Renovate or Not To Renovate Before You Sell

When thinking about selling, homeowners often feel they need to get their home ready with some remodeling to make it more appealing to buyers. However, with so many buyers competing for available homes right now, renovations may not be as vital as they would be in a more normal market. Here are two things to keep in mind if you’re thinking of selling this season.
Norfolk, VAnsu.edu

Library Renovation

While the Lyman Beecher Brooks Library in the middle of the Norfolk State University campus was servicing patrons digitally 24/7 during the pandemic, the iconic building was closed from March 2020 to September 2020. Nonetheless, a lot was happening in that building over this past year. The majority of the first floor was undergoing major renovation. Now the first phase of that renovation is complete.
Visual Artcseany.org

DSS investigator painting with a purpose

CANTON — Christina Adams, a support investigator at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services for 15 years, has always been an artistic and creative person at heart. However, her job is to testify in cases, so there’s usually not much room for creativity on the job. Adams, who...
Recipesaltchar.com

Wasteland 3 crafting explained - where to find materials and recipes

Wasteland 3 crafting is actually pretty straightforward. You get a recipe, get materials and create new stuff from the crafting screen. It is gathering these resources that might look a little occluded at first but here is a quick rundown on both. Recipes can be found by levelling up your...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Houston man launches crusade against “dishonest” Burger King upselling

It all started when Glen Tharp went to order a delicious combo meal from a Houston Burger King. “The girl automatically said, ‘Medium or large?’” Tharp told local news source Click 2 Houston. “So I said, ‘I only want a number 6.’ And she said, ‘medium or large’ with a higher tone.” Of course, Tharp could have just asked for a small—but, as he told Click 2, by failing to mention the small option, Tharp thinks Burger King is “tricking” customers into upsizing their order.
Animalsdenisonforum.org

A bear on a pole and a dog herding on a farm: Finding and fulfilling our mission

A bear in Arizona became stuck on a utility pole this week. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified Monday morning that a bear was tangled in power pole wires. A lineman disabled the power so the bear would not be electrocuted. He then went up in a bucket lift and used an eight-foot fiberglass stick to nudge the bear down. After grabbing and biting the stick, the bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert.