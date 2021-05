Fun fact about tonight’s eight-game main slate: Only two are being played east of the Mississippi. If not for a significant price gap between Gerrit Cole and Yu Darvish on FanDuel, Cole would be rated higher there. He is the top-rated pitcher and has an 85% Bargain Rating on DraftKings according to the Bales Model. The Yankees’ ace has been superb this season and has scored at least 47 FanDuel points in six of eight starts. The Texas Rangers have been better than expected in 2021, ranking top 10 in wRC+ and walk rate at home against right-handed pitching. The Rangers still strike out at one of the worst rates in the league, and Cole has the highest K/9 on the slate. The only issue with Cole on FanDuel is trying to construct a roster after inserting his $12,300 price tag. He should be the top-owned pitcher on DraftKings.