newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The funeral for a fallen Minnesota law enforcement officer will be held Friday afternoon at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was killed in the line of duty Monday morning. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman was driving a pickup truck that collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection near Grand Rapids. Grell is survived by her husband, Gene, and three children. William is 13 years old, Jordyn is 4, and Geno is 2 years old.

kroc.com
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Cohasset, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Obituaries
Grand Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dnr#Law Enforcement Officers#Law Officers#Family Law#The Ira Civic Center#Officer#Conservation Officers#Mn#Grandfather#Husband#Uncle#Kroc Am News#Unsolved Homicide Cases#News Update#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Who Actually Owns the Lakes in Minnesota?

I spent the weekend up in the Battle Lake area, and as I was driving down the Otter Tail Scenic Byway, the question of "who owns the lakes" popped into my head. There are 11,842 lakes in our great state, but who really owns them? We can't parcel off chunks of water like we do for land, so how does lake ownership work?
Burnsville, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

(UPDATED) Dakota County Drowning Victim Identified

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of an apparent drowning. A news release says the body of 36-year-old Mathew Brust was recovered from Crystal Lake in Burnsville shortly before 11:30 Saturday night. A dive team was called to the lake around 5:45 PM in response to a report of a possible drowning.
Willow River, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Fatal Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-35

Willow River, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a fatal crash Friday night in northeastern Minnesota. A 56-year-old Aurora man was alone in his car when it left I-35 and rolled several times. The crash was reported around 7 PM near Willow River in Pine County.
Red Wing, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Red Wing, MN Native Wins Over $20,000 on Wheel of Fortune!

On the May 18th, 2021 Wheel of Fortune, Chris Newman, raised in Red Wing, Minnesota, and now living in Hawthorne, California, won $20,700...and he had to beat cancer to do it. That sounds like the beginning of a romance novel, but it really happened to the Minnesota native. According to a story in the Post Bulletin, Newman had twice auditioned for the show, and both time failed to make it on after...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Olmsted County Announces Reopening of County Facilities

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A day after the City of Rochester announced it was dropping the face-covering requirement in city-operated facilities, Olmsted County today announced it will be reopening its government buildings to the public next Tuesday. The change coincides with the expiration of the capacity and distancing limitations...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Nearly 80% of Rochester Area Residents Over 15 Have Had a COVID Shot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Close to 80-percent of Olmsted County residents over the age of 15 have now had at least one dose of COVID vaccine. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate over 86,100 residents of Olmsted County are now fully vaccinated against the new virus. That number represents 71 percent of the local population of those 16 years and older and 53 percent of the total population. Over 95,300 have now received at least one dose of vaccine, which equates to over 79 percent of county residents 16 years and older, and almost 59 percent of the overall population.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

3 Injury Crashes Reported in Rochester Area Since Tuesday Evening

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting on several injury crashes in the Rochester area. The most recent occurred around 8:30 this morning in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Jasmine Paulson of West Concord was driving east on Dodge County Road 24 when she went through the intersection with Highway 57 and her pickup crashed into the ditch along the west side of the highway just north of the town of Berne. Paulson was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Lake City, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Search Is On For Missing Lake City Man

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Lake City man has been reported missing and the public is being asked to help in locating him. Gone missing is 62-year-old John Vater, who was last seen Saturday morning leaving his Lake City residence. Lake City police say his last cell...
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester City Hall Going Mask-Free

Masks will continue to be required, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, in the Rochester Public Library’s Youth Services Area and in some Parks & Recreation youth programs. This requirement is in the interest of the health and safety of youth under the age of 12 that are unable to receive vaccinations at this time.
La Crescent, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Body of Missing Mushroom Hunter Found Near La Crescent

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a tragic ending to the search for a missing mushroom hunter in far southeastern Minnesota. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the family of Jason Moore was reported missing late Monday night after he left his home earlier in the day to go mushroom hunting near La Crescent. A search was launched and his vehicle was located in an area west of La Crescent where his family believed was looking for mushrooms.