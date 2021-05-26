Cancel
Biden Administration Looking to Increase Cryptocurrency Oversight to Protect Investors, Prevent Illicit Transactions – Regulation Bitcoin News

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is reportedly trying to enhance oversight of the crypto market with the purpose to guard buyers and forestall illicit transactions. White Home officers, lawmakers, and central bankers have had a number of conferences on cryptocurrency regulation amid current value swings of crypto belongings. Biden Administration Discussing Crypto...

