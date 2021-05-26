Falmouth Walk Now An In-Person And Virtual Event
The 30th Annual Falmouth Walk is on the calendar, and the committee will host both in-person and virtual walks Saturday, August 14, starting at 10 AM from Falmouth’s Town Hall Square. The 5K course will again flow through the streets of Falmouth along the Falmouth Harbor and past the storefronts of Main Street to the finish at St. Barnabas Church by the village green. Virtual walkers across the country will join others to walk in their hometown neighborhood.www.capenews.net