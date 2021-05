June 1 is only a few days away; and that signals the official beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season in the northern hemisphere — although Tropical Storm Ana had already formed early on Saturday, May 22, 2021 and has dissipated — and effective immediately, members of the Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization have decided that names using the Greek alphabet will not be used in future because it creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing.