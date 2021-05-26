newsbreak-logo
American Airlines, JetBlue Expand Loyalty Program Reciprocity

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 3 days ago

American Airways and JetBlue have expanded reciprocal loyalty program accrual to cowl most flights between the 2 carriers. Members of every service’s applications already had been in a position to earn factors on codeshare flights by way of the carriers’ Northeast Alliance, however as of Wednesday, JetBlue TrueBlue members can earn factors on any American Airways-operated flight globally. American’s AAdvantage members equally can earn miles on all JetBlue flights, although that won’t embrace JetBlue’s service to London when it begins later this 12 months.

