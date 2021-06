Preorders for the recently announced Danganronpa Decadence are now available on Amazon, including both the collector’s edition and standard version of the game. The Danganronpa Decadence Collector’s Edition retails for $99.99 and includes all four games on one cartridge, a 10th anniversary 18×24″ cloth poster featuring Shuichi, Nagito, and Kyoko as drawn by character designer Rui Komatsuzaki, a 10-track remixed soundtrack from music producer Masafumi Takada, a set of three lenticular prints featuring the cover art and characters from the series, and a pop-lid metal display box. However, if you’re not interested in spending the extra money, the standard edition retails for the usual $59.99 and comes with all four games on one cartridge.