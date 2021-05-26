‘Surprise, surprise’: Fisherman catches alligator in SC saltwater marsh

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. - One unsuspecting fisherman got quite a surprise when he hooked an alligator while out in a saltwater marsh in South Carolina. Captain Robert Birchmeier, of Pawleys Island Beach to Creek Guide Service, was fishing for flounder in Murrell’s Inlet on May 20 when he hooked something big. Video shared by Birchmeier shows him slowly reeling in what he thought was a stingray, but the captain got a much more surprising catch.