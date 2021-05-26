Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released information about two fatal crashes that occurred on different sections of Highway 169 over a 12-hour span. The most recent incident occurred in Bloomington around 4 AM Saturday and claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Maryland. The State Patrol says the Baltimore man was driving a car north on Highway 169 when he stopped in the right lane and got out of the vehicle where he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Bloomington man.