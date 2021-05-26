Cancel
Jewish Job: Beth Jacob Congregation Seeking Teachers

tcjewfolk.com
 7 days ago

Part-time; Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, plus prep time and one hour-long faculty meeting during the week. Beth Jacob Congregation Seeks Teachers for our Shabbat Morning Learning Program. We have openings for the fall in our Reggio-inspired PK, K/1, and 4th grade classes. Our Shabbat learning program for children, which we call...

tcjewfolk.com
EducationDaily Star

Art Teacher GCCS is seeking fu...

Art Teacher GCCS is seeking full-time Art Teacher effective immediately. Must have appropriate NYS Teacher Certification. Salary&benefits as per the Gilboa Faculty Association Contract. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Bus Drivers Needed! FT, 10-Month, position available. Excellent Benefits. CDL necessary and must have the School Bus Endorsement before taking the full-time position. Training available. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Substitute Bus Drivers CDL necessary and must have School Bus Endorsement before taking a full-time position. Training available. $20.00/hr. Open until filled. Vocal Music Teacher Immediate opening for FT position. Must have NYS Music Teaching Certification. Interested applicants can apply on-line through OLAS or by mailing an application to: Jack Etter, Superintendent, Gilboa-Conesville CSD, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa, NY 12076. For more information call 607-588-7541. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Bus Driver Mechanic Must be willing to drive school bus and pass the physical examination. CDL necessary but not required upon appointment. Bus driver training will be provided. Mechanic experience is required. Deadline: June 30, 2021. Interested applicants can apply on-line through OLAS or by mailing an application, letter of interest and supporting documentation to: Jack Etter, Superintendent, Gilboa-Conesville CSD, 132 Wyckoff Road, Gilboa, NY 12076. For more information call 607-588-7541.
Tucson, AZazjewishpost.com

Tucson Jewish Community Relations Council Statement on Vandalism at Congregation Chaverim

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona strongly condemns the vandalism against Congregation Chaverim. A rock was thrown through a window in the front door of the synagogue earlier this week and left the Jewish community shaken by this terrible act of violence. There is no place in our community for this type of hateful act. We will not allow this hatred to go unchecked. We urge anyone with information about the perpetrators to come forward.
Red Oak, TXbestsouthwestguide.com

ROISD hosting in-person teacher job fairs

RED OAK — Red Oak ISD is seeking highly qualified classroom teachers to serve the Hawk students starting in the fall of the 2021-22 school year. The Board has approved a third-straight substantial raise for teachers – pushing the starting salary to $52,500 for new educators. Interested candidates should follow...
Peabody, MAjewishboston.com

Chelsea Jewish Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Chelsea Jewish Hospice is seeking volunteers to offer companionship one to two hours per week to individuals facing terminal illness. Volunteers can make a huge difference for patients through activities such as holding a hand, listening to music, running an errand or even just sitting quietly. Musicians, certified pet therapy teams and those trained in alternative modalities such as Reiki are also encouraged to apply.
EducationNewsTimes

Survey seeks education input from parents, teachers, others

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Building on feedback from last year, the New Hampshire Department of Education is once again asking parents, educators, and community members to take a survey on how schools responded to the coronavirus pandemic. Last spring, a survey of remote instruction and the return to school generated...
Educationexplore venango

Featured Local Job: Elementary Special Education Teacher

Keystone School District anticipates an opening for an Elementary Special Education Teacher. This position will begin with the 2021-22 school year. Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Jobsscttx.com

Virtual Job Fair For Child Care Teachers and Workers

- To help with the critical regionwide need for child care teachers, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is hosting a virtual hiring event featuring over 70 jobs in 40 child care centers. Registration is now open for the event being held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/3eT4XZ7.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Youngstown Jewish congregation gets grant to begin archives project

YOUNGSTOWN — Congregation Rodef Sholom has been awarded a grant for the preservation of historical records. Sarah Wilschek, executive director of Congregation Rodef Sholom, has established a collaborative partnership with local and state universities, museums, other local synagogues and archival institutions for their historical archive initiative. She said Rodef Sholom...
Mental Healthsmithfieldtimes.com

Not the job of teachers, police

I had planned to write about how we expect way too much of our teachers and police people. As I began to think about it, I saw a scene that has remained etched in my brain for nearly 40 years. In 1978, I moved to southeastern Virginia to take a...
Wilton, NHledgertranscript.com

WLC art teacher seeks to foster creative play in adults

If there is one thing that Emily Hall believes adults need more of, it would be creative play. And if there was ever a time in history where people require a little downtime this would be it. Adults don’t typically let their minds go free. There are too many things to do and too little time. The never-ending cycle of work and home projects, kids and chores is something that is always there. But for 90 minutes, Hall, who teaches art at Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative Middle/High School, wants everyone to shut off whatever that background noise is and just be present.
Orange, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Congregational Church Summer Worship

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, welcomes you to join us for summer worship on the Town Green on Sunday mornings at 10am starting June 6. Worship will also be livestreamed and you can join us from home by visiting www.orangecongregationalchurch.org. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here! Please email us at occhurch@snet.net to be put on our church emailing list. If you would like to learn more or talk with our Pastor, you can reach the Reverend Jennifer Campbell at revjenocc@gmail.com.
Benzonia, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Benzonia Congregational Church...

Benzonia Congregational Church (901 Barber St - top of the hill in Benzonia) Saturday, May 29 Beginning at 9 am Many treasures to choose from including 2 sets Noritake China for 8, Complete set Limoge Royal porcelain, antiques, household, recreational, 2 ten speed bicycles, kitchen ware, garden and more. Proceeds go to Women's Fellowship charitable work and church projects.
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Jewish news is Jewish community

SAN DIEGO — How do you connect with Judaism?. According to a comprehensive survey of Jewish Americans that the Pew Research Center released earlier in May, “Majorities of U.S. Jews engage in cultural activities like cooking Jewish food (72%), sharing holidays with non-Jewish friends (62%) and visiting historical Jewish sites (57%). Many also say they engage with Judaism through Jewish media by ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’ reading Jewish literature, history or biographies (44%), watching television with Jewish or Israeli themes (43%), or reading Jewish news in print or online (42%).”
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

At the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

Please join the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor for live worship Sundays at 10 a.m. You can join us at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers. During the season of Eastertide, we will explore a new worship series, The Spirit’s Fire. The season...
Lynn, MAlynnjournal.com

Jean Charles Academy, an Accessible, Dual- Language Private School, to Open in Lynn

Jean Charles Academy (JCA), an accessible, private school based in Lynn, will open for the 2021-2022 school year following recent approval from the Lynn School Committee. Founded by Nakia Navarro, JCA is designed to meet the needs of students of color by building a racially equitable curriculum and school culture within an inclusive dual-language educational program. The school will begin enrolling up to 40 students in grades Pre K-7, and will ultimately grow to serve 125 students in Grades Pre K-12. The school will focus recruitment in the underserved communities of Lynn, Chelsea, Revere, Everett, and East Boston.
Religionmarioncoherald.com

Congregation feels notice to vacate was abrupt…

Thank you so much for your consideration and your thoughtfulness in responding and reaching out to us (for comment). To answer your questions: No we do not have a new home. We had no information of the non-renewal contract until it was handed to us directly after the Diamond Bessie play and given two weeks to get out so we were unable to prepare for our last service there.
Towson, MDNottingham MD

BCPS seeking Virtual Learning Program teachers for 2021-2022 school year

TOWSON, MD—While Baltimore County Public Schools expects most of its students to return to five-day per week, in person learning in its school buildings for the 2021-2022 school year, it is offering a Virtual Learning Program to ensure that the needs of all families are met. “We are seeking qualified,...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Congregations return to church as restrictions ease

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across St. Joseph, the faithful are returning to church. After over a year since the onset of the pandemic, more people are opting to attend church services in person once again. In an email sent throughout the Kansas City St. Joseph diocese, the bishop encouraged all catholic...