Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The Data Dispute: Where New Rules on Foster Care Numbers Stands

Posted by 
The Chronicle of Social Change
The Chronicle of Social Change
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your support allows The Imprint to provide independent, nonpartisan daily news covering the issues faced by vulnerable children and families.

imprintnews.org
The Chronicle of Social Change

The Chronicle of Social Change

Los Angeles, CA
154
Followers
602
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Launched in 2013, The Chronicle of Social Change is an independent, nonpartisan daily news publication dedicated to covering the child welfare, juvenile justice, mental health and educational issues faced by vulnerable children and families.

 https://chronicleofsocialchange.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Care#New Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Politicswbaa.org

Changes Coming To Foster Care

A new federal law called The Family First Prevention Services Act aims to reduce the number of children entering foster care by prioritizing family maintenance and reunification. On today's show we talk about the impact this could have on Hoosier families and foster youth. We also find out how the...
SocietyWVNews

The power of foster care

May is National Foster Care Month, and a big concept for anyone who knows anything about foster care is reunification. Reuniting a child with their birth parents or parent is a beautiful thought and a positive goal, when it’s possible. The organization Safe Families is all about people (of faith,...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Agencies seek families for foster care

May is National Foster Care Month and families are needed to take care of Washington County children in need. Jamie Vuksic, social services administrator for Washington County Job and Family Services, said on average, they have about 75 children in the system. “Twenty-eight of our kids are in local homes...
Politicsmapletonpress.com

May is National Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month. This is a time to celebrate the families who are making a life-changing impact for Iowa children and teens, and it is also a time to raise …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Virginia Statetheriver953.com

News Maker Leroy Ford on Foster Care Awareness

This is foster care awareness month with a great need for foster parents in Virginia. We spoke with Leroy Ford of Embrace Treatment Foster Care about what it takes to be a Foster parent. Leroy explains what to expect and the difference between the various organizations that offer adoption opportunities.
SocietyQuad-Cities Times

Column: Improving the foster care system

This year, the Children’s Bureau’s National Foster Care Month initiative is focused on bringing to light ways that organizations can authentically engage youth in decision-making about their own future. When I first founded the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth in 2009 with then-Senator Landrieu, one of the primary goals was to hear directly from kids in foster care. Nearly half of kids in foster care are under the age of five, and must rely on adults who are charged with their care to advocate for them and speak to their best interest. However, there are also thousands of youth in the foster care system who are teenagers and young adults. While they still need caring adults to guide them and advocate for them, their voices are important and should never be ignored.
Societyaecf.org

Extended Foster Care Explained

On any given day, the U.S. foster care system includes nearly 440,000 children and youth. Most young people are unprepared to live on their own as soon as they turn 18. For kids in foster care, independence without adult guidance is particularly challenging. It arrives at a time when they graduating high school and preparing to navigate higher education or enter the working world.
Politicscastlecountryradio.com

Utah Foster Care Program needs Foster Parents

The Utah Foster Care program is in need of foster parents in the area and are looking for families that are willing to open up their homes to children in need. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Area Representative, Kobi Prettyman and longtime foster parent Layne Miller to speak about the program.
Family Relationshipscryptofinancialtimes.com

Foster care and adoption add up to family of five

Daniel and Amber Tucker fell in love after high school. She is from Yadkinville. He is from Stokes County. They both were embarking on medical career paths — he as a medic and she in nursing school at Winston-Salem State University. They came from similar backgrounds and similar towns, where...
Island County, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Appropriate that May is Foster Care Appreciation Month

It is no surprise that May is chosen as National Foster Care Appreciation Month. The month carries us well into springtime, the season that embodies the promise of life renewed. Communities across the nation are stepping up to show their appreciation for foster families, child welfare professionals, volunteers and policy...
Klamath Falls, ORklamathtribes.org

FRIDAY Foster Care Month Event

This Friday, May 21, 2021 in downtown Klamath Falls, OR, several agencies are partnering to support this event. The event is for Foster Parent Recruitment. The Klamath Tribes, Children & Family Services (CFS) Program Staff will be in attendance. If you are interested in being a foster parent, relative placement,...
Advocacytribuneledgernews.com

Foster care leads to forever family for the Howells

May 28—May is National Foster Care Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness and support for the more than 400,000 children and youth in the foster care system. In Kentucky, there are currently over 9,000 children and youth in the foster care system. CORBIN—After marrying in 2013, Camillia and Ernie...