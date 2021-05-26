newsbreak-logo
Kinesis Project dance theatre #DanceEverywhere Open Class and Open Rehearsal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinesis Project dance theatre announces #DanceEverywhere on Thursday, May 27 at 11th Street between Second & Third Avenues. #DanceEverywhere is an open company class on the street, from 10am-12pm for ages 18+ followed by a peek into their large-scale creation process with observed rehearsal from 12:30-3:00pm. The choreographer will host a short conversation after rehearsal at 3pm. Come for class, stay to witness rehearsal; be a part of the conversation. Entry for class is on a sliding scale of $5 and up. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kinesis-project-danceeverywhere-classes-and-open-rehearsal-on-11th-st-tickets-155961293427.

