newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Helene Elliott: Clippers' playoff crisis arrives early. Can they fix it?

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Reggie Jackson pulled the front of his T-shirt away from his chest and held it toward the camera recording his postgame interview. The shirt's design featured a smiley face, which seemed an odd choice after a stinging loss that put the Clippers in an 0-2 hole in their first-round playoff series against Dallas. But it fit the theme for the Clippers, who insisted one after the other — and with more consistency than they showed during their 127-121 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday — they're not worried about the deficit they so deservedly face.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Dallas#Playoff Series#Mavericks#Staples Center#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Three Point Shots#Los Angeles#Denver#Smiley Face#Missed Opportunities#Crisis#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARiverside Press Enterprise

Tyronn Lue, Clippers locking in their playoff rotation

The Clippers have just 11 rotations of the Earth — and, in that time, just four regular-season games — left to prepare their lineup rotations before embarking on what they hope will be a historic, redemptive journey when the playoffs start May 22. Almost on cue, Kawhi Leonard and Paul...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers’ possible playoff matchups, ranked

The Los Angeles Clippers will enter the 2021 postseason with higher expectations than last season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Tyronn Lue’s team is healthy and playing together at the right time. With only one game remaining — Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the Clippers have two...
NBAraptorshq.com

Five thoughts on last night: Clippers 105, Raptors 100

That was a tough loss to watch last night — maybe one of the toughest losses to watch all year. The Toronto Raptors were up 94-88 on the Los Angeles Clippers last night with 5:30 to go, with the ball. The Clippers looked ragged. The Raptors looked in sync, on a 10-0 run.
NBAPosted by
Buffalo Post

NBA Daily Recap 5/11: Leonard's 20 Points rallies Clippers pass Raptors 115-96

Clippers defeated Raptors 115-96 on Tuesday night. Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 20 points, while Terance Mann contributed 20 points and Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. After this game, the Clippers (46-23) ranked #3 in the Western Conference with 4.0 games back to the top, while the Raptors (27-42) is 20.0 games behind the Eastern Conference leader.
NBAUSA Today

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard sends 76ers home with Game 7 buzzer-beater

Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit perhaps one of the greatest shots in postseason history to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, Leonard pulled up from the corner to drain the game-winning shot over Joel Embiid at...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team to win

Leonard scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors. Leonard continued to see a relatively light workload, as he's played exactly 30 minutes in three of his five games since returning from a foot injury. Nevertheless, he tied for the team lead with 20 points thanks to a perfect night from the charity stripe. In his last five games, Leonard has also chipped in 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Noticeably missing has been any defensive production, as he has only three steals and one block in that span.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Clippers, having clinched playoff spot, anticipate Patrick Beverley’s return

Even when he was hurt, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley couldn’t be kept away from the court. During the last six weeks, as he was healthy enough for just two games because of a reinjured knee and fractured hand, Beverley spent many a timeout inside Staples Center chatting with officials near his team’s huddle. Sometimes he approached with the air of a lawyer litigating a non-call. Often the conversations ended with laughter, Beverley smiling behind a gaiter.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Paces team with 24 points

George recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers. To add insult to injury, George stuck around in the fourth quarter to stack up more production against the Lakers, who were already way behind. After a sub-par game against New Orleans, George has been on a fabulous four-game tear, averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.
NBAnumberfire.com

Jay Scrubb starting for Clippers Friday in place of resting Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jay Scrubb is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both getting Friday's game off for rest and injury management purposes. As such, three spots have opened up on the wing. For now, one of those spots will go to Scrubb.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Off night shooting

George tallied 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks. George's performance Sunday snapped a streak of 20-point performances at four. Over his last six games, George has shot under 45 percent four times while not faring much better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 31.8 percent of his triples. On the plus side, George is grabbing 7.3 boards in that span.
Basketballraptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Wed, May 5

It’s there, too, where the more important picture comes into focus. We’ve discussed it a lot: What’s paramount right now is that players with a future with the team are showing growth in their outsized opportunities. It’s why the Raptors would probably like to get their four developing injured players back on the court before the season ends. Anunoby, in particular, is rapidly growing with more chances. Caution is necessary to make sure late-season injuries don’t bleed into offseason injuries that derail the development program, which is an indicator of where priorities are. Lost opportunities for Anunoby and company mean more for others. Flynn’s Rookie of the Month honor, or Harris playing real minutes and looking good, or Watanabe establishing himself as a real rotation piece, or functional bench units emerging are all signs of progress.
NBAMiddletown Press

Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. Both teams have three road games left to play. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Knicks Look to End Losing Streak, Travel to L.A. to Face Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

The Knicks look to hold on to the fourth seed and regain their form as they travel for a two-game swing in Los Angeles. It starts with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. With just four games left in the regular season, the New York Knicks (37-30) are putting the finishing touches on one of the more refreshing seasons in franchise history. With muddled expectations in the preseason, the Knicks quickly broke through, thanks to the remarkable play of first-time All-Star Julius Randle, second-year swingman R.J. Barrett, and first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBAmountainviewtoday.ca

Depleted Raptors drop a 115-96 decision to Leonard and Clippers

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse hopes his players keep the frustration of this bizarre NBA season front of mind when they head into the off-season. They can lump Tuesday's 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers into that. Chris Boucher had 16 points and seven rebounds in...
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippings: The Clippers still have the Lakers’ number

On the surface, it seems like playing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs would be an unnecessarily difficult matchup for the Clippers. The Lakers are the defending champs, and they have two players who are All-Stars on their worst days in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and all-NBA or even MVP-type players at their best.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kobe Bryant was Spurs' 'Mechanical Model' When Developing Kawhi Leonard

It’s immediately apparent when watching Kawhi Leonard score that he patterned his game after the late great Kobe Bryant. Leonard has raved about Bryant in the past, stating that he idolized the Laker great growing up as a kid from Southern California. However, it has now been confirmed that the San Antonio Spurs molded Leonard into the player he is today with Bryant as the offensive template.
NBAnumberfire.com

Patrick Beverley returning to Clippers' lineup Tuesday for Reggie Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will start on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley will replace Reggie Jackson in the lineup in his first start since returning from injury. Beverley is averaging just 16.1 minutes in three games since returning. numberFire’s models project Beverley for 13.7 FanDuel points versus...
NBAnumberfire.com

Paul George to be rested Friday for Clippers versus Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will be rested Friday against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers will be without George, Kawhi Leonard (rest), Terance Mann (personal), Patrick Beverley (injury management), and Amir Coffey (health protocols) on the second leg of a back-to-back. Luke Kennard will likely return to the starting lineup on Friday and he should be one of the primary playmakers on offense. Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum will also likely take on larger roles.
NBAwiartonecho.com

Raptors lose to Clippers, Nurse reflects on team's magnificent seven

The end was unavoidable, almost predictable given all the obstacles and issues, the lost games and the many nights when players didn’t play when they could have. It was inevitable and it became a reality for this Raptors group well before a shell of its team took to the floor at Tampa’s Amalie Arena Tuesday night when Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers came to town.