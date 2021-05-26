Helene Elliott: Clippers' playoff crisis arrives early. Can they fix it?

It’s there, too, where the more important picture comes into focus. We’ve discussed it a lot: What’s paramount right now is that players with a future with the team are showing growth in their outsized opportunities. It’s why the Raptors would probably like to get their four developing injured players back on the court before the season ends. Anunoby, in particular, is rapidly growing with more chances. Caution is necessary to make sure late-season injuries don’t bleed into offseason injuries that derail the development program, which is an indicator of where priorities are. Lost opportunities for Anunoby and company mean more for others. Flynn’s Rookie of the Month honor, or Harris playing real minutes and looking good, or Watanabe establishing himself as a real rotation piece, or functional bench units emerging are all signs of progress.