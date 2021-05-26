Robert Morris cuts men's and women's hockey

Records: Robert Morris (7-5), Syracuse (6-5). Outlook: No. 9-ranked Syracuse hosts Robert Morris in a nonconference game and the regular-season finale for both teams. ... The Orange is coming off a 22-8 loss at then No. 4 Notre Dame last Saturday in its ACC season finale. Syracuse, which has lost four of its past six games, has also lost four of its past five games in the conference. The Orange finishes in a tie for last place in the league with Virginia, although it won both games this season versus the Cavaliers. ... There is no ACC Tournament this year and the NCAA Tourament field will be revealed on Sunday. ... Syracuse is 5-3 on its home turf this season and has fared 1-2 on the road. ... Today’s game is the second men’s lacrosse game with the general public allowed back in the Carrier Dome. All available tickets sold out the weekend they went on sale and a capacity crowd within COVID guidelines is expected. ... This is the first meeting between Syracuse and Robert Morris, which is located in Pittsburgh. The Colonials, who are an independent program, have already faced Virginia (a 14-12 loss), Duke (16-12 loss) and Notre Dame (19-7 loss) from the ACC this season. ... This is also Syracuse’s fourth first-time opponent on the schedule, after previously hosting Vermont, Stony Brook and Holy Cross in March. ... Since joining the ACC, the Orange is 53-14 versus nonconference opponents, including a 49-10 mark in regular season games. ... Syracuse redshirt senior attack Stephen Rehfuss was named a Tewaaraton Award nominee, just one of 25 players eligible for the award after the watch list was cut down last week. The Orange’s first-line midfield — Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic and Jamie Trimboli — were named to the first Tewaaraton Award Watch List of the season, while Rehfuss was added on the second watch list. Rehfuss enters Friday’s game with 179 career points. Rehfuss is also the 10th player in Syracuse history to record more than 100 assists in his career. He now has 104 career assists, four behind Jamie Archer for ninth all-time. Rehfuss also stands 11th in the NCAA among active players in total assists (104) and 19th in career assists per game (1.73). For Syracuse, this game replaces a home game against Utah this week, which was canceled by Utah. It would have been the first game between the two programs.