newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Robert Morris cuts men's and women's hockey

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Robert Morris University is cutting its men's and women's hockey programs, effective immediately. The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision was part of a strategic initiative “intended to position the university to be amongst the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation as it prepares for its upcoming 100th anniversary.”

www.gazettextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hockey#College Hockey America#Women Sports#Ap#Ncaa Division#Colonials#Ncaa Tournament#Men#Athletes#Pittsburgh#Staff Members#Schools#Moon Township#Cutting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Salt Lake City, UTutahutes.com

LAX Drops Season Finale Against Robert Morris

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah lacrosse team dropped its season finale on Saturday to Robert Morris, 16-12, at Ute Field and finished the 2021 campaign 4-7 overall. Jordan Hyde, who rattled in a season-high five goals, drew first blood in the opening minutes for Utah before Robert Morris answered with back-to-back strikes for its first lead of the game. A trio of goals followed for Utah, courtesy of Hyde's hat trick at the 6:36 mark, saw the Utes take a 4-2 advantage before former Ute Jimmy Perkins found the back of the net to bring RMU within 4-3.
Hutchinson, KScolonialsportsnetwork.com

Matt Mayers commits to Robert Morris

Former JuCo product Matt Mayers is headed to Moon Township as he announced his decision to transfer to Robert Morris on Sunday evening at Gauchos Gym in The Bronx, New York. Mayers, a six-foot-eight forward from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, spent his first two years at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. After struggling in his freshman season, averaging just 3.1 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game, he took flight in his sophomore campaign, averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

Beat writers expect SU to beat Robert Morris in last regular season game

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse enters its final game of the regular season coming off a 22-8 loss to Notre Dame. The Orange were scheduled to face Utah in the season finale, but the Utes canceled their trip east due to budget cuts within the program, according to head coach John Desko.
Syracuse, NYnny360.com

College men’s lacrosse: Syracuse men to host Robert Morris in regular-season finale

Records: Robert Morris (7-5), Syracuse (6-5). Outlook: No. 9-ranked Syracuse hosts Robert Morris in a nonconference game and the regular-season finale for both teams. ... The Orange is coming off a 22-8 loss at then No. 4 Notre Dame last Saturday in its ACC season finale. Syracuse, which has lost four of its past six games, has also lost four of its past five games in the conference. The Orange finishes in a tie for last place in the league with Virginia, although it won both games this season versus the Cavaliers. ... There is no ACC Tournament this year and the NCAA Tourament field will be revealed on Sunday. ... Syracuse is 5-3 on its home turf this season and has fared 1-2 on the road. ... Today’s game is the second men’s lacrosse game with the general public allowed back in the Carrier Dome. All available tickets sold out the weekend they went on sale and a capacity crowd within COVID guidelines is expected. ... This is the first meeting between Syracuse and Robert Morris, which is located in Pittsburgh. The Colonials, who are an independent program, have already faced Virginia (a 14-12 loss), Duke (16-12 loss) and Notre Dame (19-7 loss) from the ACC this season. ... This is also Syracuse’s fourth first-time opponent on the schedule, after previously hosting Vermont, Stony Brook and Holy Cross in March. ... Since joining the ACC, the Orange is 53-14 versus nonconference opponents, including a 49-10 mark in regular season games. ... Syracuse redshirt senior attack Stephen Rehfuss was named a Tewaaraton Award nominee, just one of 25 players eligible for the award after the watch list was cut down last week. The Orange’s first-line midfield — Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic and Jamie Trimboli — were named to the first Tewaaraton Award Watch List of the season, while Rehfuss was added on the second watch list. Rehfuss enters Friday’s game with 179 career points. Rehfuss is also the 10th player in Syracuse history to record more than 100 assists in his career. He now has 104 career assists, four behind Jamie Archer for ninth all-time. Rehfuss also stands 11th in the NCAA among active players in total assists (104) and 19th in career assists per game (1.73). For Syracuse, this game replaces a home game against Utah this week, which was canceled by Utah. It would have been the first game between the two programs.
Utah Statedailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Lacrosse Looks to Finish Season Strong

The University of Utah lacrosse squad (4-6) is set to play their final game of the season. After a less than optimal year, with over 20,000 miles traveled, the team has finally finished the road season and is set to finish off their year on May 1 against Robert Morris of Pennsylvania (6-5).
College Sportschatsports.com

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Robert Morris preview

The long, winding, pot-hole-filled season that is 2021 for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team is coming to an end this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Back at home Friday for the regular-season finale when we host Robert Morris pic.twitter.com/WoG7BKWZhc. — Syracuse Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) May 1, 2021.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

Opponent preview: What to know about Robert Morris

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse will close out the NCAA regular season Friday when it welcomes Robert Morris to the Carrier Dome for the first time in program history. With no Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, this is the final game the Orange will play before the NCAA Tournament selection show on May 9.
College SportsInside Lacrosse (press release)

Maverik May Madness: Women's Division I NCAA Bracket Breakdown

(Photo Courtesy: Jeffrey Camarati/ UNC Athletics) No. 1 North Carolina has earned the No. 1 seed into the 2021 NCAA Women’s Division I Lacrosse Tournament, as the Heels enter NCAA play at a perfect 18-0. No. 2 Northwestern (13-0), No. 3 Syracuse (14-3), No. 4 Boston College (13-3), No. 5...
College Sportscolonialsportsnetwork.com

Lehigh defensive back Divine Buckrham commits to Robert Morris

Robert Morris football further bolstered its secondary core on Friday afternoon when former Lehigh defensive back Divine Buckrham announced his commitment to RMU via his Twitter He joins as a grad transfer in his final season of eligibility. Buckrham spent his first four years of eligibility at Lehigh, where he...
Sportscsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Softball Hosts Robert Morris to Conclude Season

Friday, May 7 | 3:00 p.m. | 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8 | 12:00 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. The Cleveland State Vikings softball team wraps up the 2021 season with a four-game series against #HLSB rival Robert Morris at Viking Field on May 7-8. The Vikings (10-34, 5-27) came up short in a pair of doubleheaders at Youngstown State last weekend as the Penguins swept their way to the regular season Horizon League title. Cleveland State nearly pulled off an upset in the final contest of the weekend but dropped a 3-1 decision in extra innings. In the loss, Mackenzie Tucker drove in the tying run with an RBI sac-fly in the third frame while Alexa Sieger tossed 7.1 innings in her second career start, allowing three runs on eight hits.
Syracuse, NYInside Lacrosse (press release)

Breaking: Chase Scanlan Arrested Prior to Syracuse's Game vs. Robert Morris

(Photo courtesy of Syracuse Athletics) Syracuse attackman Chase Scanlan was arrested for on Friday "for a domestic-related incident," a Syracuse Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Inside Lacrosse. The Onondaga County case search lists him as being in custody at the Onondaga County Justice Center, charged with criminal mischief. Syracuse is...
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

3 takeaways from No. 9 Syracuse’s 21-14 win over Robert Morris

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse entered its matchup against Robert Morris with its postseason hopes on the line. With no Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, the Orange came out for one last game before the NCAA Tournament. A win wouldn’t be much of a resume booster, but a loss to the unranked Colonials could’ve been damning to an Orange team teetering on the bubble.
Pittsburgh, PAKilleen Daily Herald

College basketball players are transferring at a record rate. What does it mean for the sport?

PITTSBURGH — It began as an idea, a hopeful notion that might one day become something more. Marcus Weathers and his brother, Michael, had grown up playing basketball together, but following their freshman season at Miami (Ohio), their coach was fired, and life and basketball took them elsewhere. Michael went to Oklahoma State and later Texas Southern while Marcus landed at Duquesne, where he was the team's leading scorer the past two seasons.
College Sportscolonialsportsnetwork.com

Colonials split doubleheader to earn a spot in Horizon League Tournament

CLEVELAND – Robert Morris needed just one win to punch their ticket into the postseason after last weekend’s series against Northern Kentucky was canceled. Robert Morris looked to head into the Horizon League Softball Tournament for the first time as they took on Cleveland State Friday afternoon for the first two games of a four-game set.
Youngstown, OHysusports.com

Top-Seeded Softball Faces No. 4 Robert Morris Thursday

Thursday - 12 p.m. vs. Robert Morris | Live Stats | ESPN+. • The top-seeded Youngstown State softball team (35-13) opens the 2021 Horizon League Softball Championship by hosting fourth-seeded Robert Morris, Thursday, May 13. • First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at the YSU Softball Field in the...